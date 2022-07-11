Can’t wait for the new M2? AC Schnitzer unleashes BMW 2 Series with 309kW

Aachen, Germany - AC Schnitzer has finally worked its magic on the latest BMW 2 Series Coupe. The German tuner has announced packages for the rear-wheel drive M240i and all-wheel drive M240i xDrive and both have been tuned to produce 309kW and 600Nm, up from the standard models’ 285kW and 500Nm outputs. That makes them slightly more powerful than the previous-gen M2 Competition, which belted out 302kW, but it’s not quite in the same league as the next-generation M2, which is expected to offer around 330kW.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although the software-based performance upgrade is hardly radical, the AC Schnitzer upgrade is more about the package as a whole, and to that end customers can look forward to a sportier stainless steel exhaust system as well as extensive suspension and design upgrades. The AC Schnitzer sports suspension system lowers the vehicle by between 20mm and 25mm. The tuner offers various lightweight wheel and tyre combinations too, in 19-inch and 20-inch sizes, and with bi-colour, Anthracite or black colour options. Wheel spacers, which push the rims 12mm further out on each side, are also available to AC Schnitzer clients.

There’s a comprehensive aerodynamic design package on offer too, which includes a downforce-enhancing front splitter, two-piece rear spoiler and an additional rear roof spoiler. “Developed according to the principle ‘Form follows Function’, the AC Schnitzer aerodynamic components primarily improve handling and provide improved downforce and additional grip,” AC Schnitzer said. The cabin can be spruced up with an AC Schnitzer sports steering wheel as well as larger aluminium shift paddles with AC Schnitzer branding. The pedals and iDrive controller are also available in aluminium.

Story continues below Advertisement

“All good things come in threes? In our case it’s two, because the second generation of the 2 series by AC Schnitzer once again combines all the characteristics for which tuning by AC Schnitzer from Aachen stands: absolute suitability for everyday use with pleasant comfort on the one hand and a high degree of sportiness on the other, which make the 2 series by AC Schnitzer just as much a curve-loving sports car suitable for the racetrack,” AC Schnitzer said. Related video: IOL Motoring