Check out Justin Bieber’s bizarre new one-off Rolls Royce

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LOS ANGELES - West Coast Customs is famous for pimping people’s rides, and its latest creation is certainly a head-turner. The California based bespoke car creator unveiled this heavily modified Rolls Royce Wraith on its Facebook page recently and while the company did not reveal who its owner was, numerous media reports are linking it to Justin Bieber. The singer enjoys splurging on exotic machinery, with his collection reportedly including cars like the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and Lamborghini Aventador, but this is probably the most unique car he has ever owned, even more so than his Audi R8 with a leopard skin wrap. The West Coast Customs Wraith coupe that you see here was inspired by the Rolls Royce EX103 Vision Next 100 Concept car, which Supercar Blondie described as the Rolls Royce from 2035 when she filmed it in 2019. “Four years ago, Rolls Royce unveiled the 103EX Vision 100. Upon seeing the concept car we wondered why such an awe inspiring car cannot exist today,” West Coast Customs said about its latest creation. “After years of R&D, we created our own version of the 103EX. A futuristic, awe inspiring, daily drivable Rolls Royce unlike any other.”

Of course creating a “daily driver” with concealed wheels would have been no easy task, and Bieber will have to be extra careful around potholes and speed bumps.

While West Coast Customs replaced nearly every body panel to make the car look like the 103EX Concept, there is no mention of any engine modifications. For what it’s worth, the Rolls Royce Wraith is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that produces 465kW and 800Nm - so it’s not exactly crying out for mods.

Reactions to the unique creation on WCC’s social media pages were somewhat mixed, with some fans giving the thumbs up with comments like “the most badass car I’ve ever seen”, while others called it ugly and raised concerns about potholes.

The car was also spotted on the street recently, with footage being posted on YouTube by effspot. You will have to skip to the 5 minute 40 second mark to see the car though.

IOL Motoring