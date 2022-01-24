Does Vorsteiner’s new styling kit make the BMW M3 look more palatable?

By: Double Apex California-based aftermarket rim company Vorsteiner is well known for its stylish alloys that fit high-end exotics and sports cars alike. But they may just become better known for making the new BMW M3 a little more pleasing to the eye.

Vorsteiner's accessories program includes carbon fibre kits, exhaust systems and other external parts and panels for many models. It comes as no surprise then that one of the hottest cars of 2021, BMW's latest G80 generation M3 sedan should follow suit. Enthusiasts the world over have taken shots at the BMW design team for the oversized kidney grilles that dominate some of the Bavarian brand's current product portfolio. Unfortunately, the new M3 has also fallen within the cross-hairs of critics – many have likened the twin grilles to buck- or bunny teeth.

The styling gurus at Vorsteiner have addressed the offending visuals somewhat, by removing the horizontal slats inside the kidney grilles and fitting a more substantive bar across the centre. The honeycomb inserts in the vents that flank the grilles have also been removed in favour of single diagonal inserts on each side. The pièce de resistance upfront is the carbon fibre front spoiler that sells for an eye-watering R36 200. The boot spoiler, side skirts and substantial rear diffuser if you have pockets deep enough for the complete carbon fibre body kit. This kit will set you back in the region of R130 000 (and that doesn't include shipping or duties – Ed).

Of course, what would a BMW M3 fitted with a Vorsteiner kit be without a set of Vorsteiner wheels? The set the grey M3 is wearing in the images is called the VPX-101, and we can’t argue against the way they look in the wheel arches. There’s a waiting period for some of the parts. The front spoiler goes to market in mid-February. Then, the carbon grill and boot spoiler will both only be available in late March. And finally, there’s a more plain-looking ABS front grill in a matte black finish. Vorsteiner will only start selling it in May. A closer look at the Vorsteiner G80 BMW M3