Ever fancied a BMW M4 Gran Coupe? Alpina’s new B4 could be the ideal substitute

Buchloe, Germany - With the M3 and M4 family already including a sedan, coupe and - soon - a wagon too, BMW’s M division currently sees no need to unleash an M4 version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. However, those who might have wanted a hotter ‘five door coupe’ might find a perfect substitute in the new Alpina B4 that’s just been revealed in Germany.

Story continues below Advertisment

It’s based on the BMW M440i Gran Coupe, whose 3.0-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine has been modified to produce 364kW between 5000 and 7000rpm, as well as 730Nm between 2500 and 4500rpm. That’s a good 79kW and 230Nm more than the M440i musters and even 80Nm more than the M4 Competition, which has a power advantage of just 11kW over the B4. Alpina claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.7 seconds, making it 0.2s quicker than the M4 Coupe, while the top speed is electronically limited to 301km/h. In addition to the mandatory software update, the German tuner has fitted a new exhaust system, featuring the latest exhaust gas treatment technology, as well as an upgraded cooling system and larger intercooler, among other modifications. Alpina has also optimised the ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox for its latest creation.

To sharpen the handling, an Alpina Sports Suspension system has been fitted. Chassis components have been optimised for rigidity and weight, while upgraded bushings and mounts aim to ensure a greater sense of feedback from the vehicle. Customers can furthermore opt for a high-performance braking system featuring drilled lightweight composite brake discs. The B4 Gran Coupe rolls on a unique set of 20-inch alloy wheels, which are a reinterpretation of Alpina’s classic 20-spoke design. Thanks to a complex forging process the wheels weigh just 12kg. The Alpina rims are shod with Pirelli P Zero ultra-high performance tyres.

Story continues below Advertisment

Other exterior spice comes in the form of Alpina front and rear spoilers as well as accentuated side skirts. Cabin glamour is provided by a unique hand-crafted steering wheel, naturally tanned Lavalina leather upholstery and other bespoke details like the Alpina production plaque on the centre console and optional anodised shift paddles in matt black. BMW recently bought the Alpina brand in a move that it says will bring even greater diversity to its own luxury-car range.

Story continues below Advertisment