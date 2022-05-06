Ferrari SP48 Unica is a unique, one-off creation by the Special Projects team

By: Double Apex Maranello: It must be terrible to pull up at a trendy cafe on the Amalfi Coast in your Ferrari only to see another just like it in the car park. Well, that’s where Ferrari’s Special Projects program comes in. This division creates unique Ferraris that are designed around the requirements of each individual client. Its most recent creation is the Ferrari SP48 Unica.

Ferrari has a long tradition of producing bespoke cars for its clients. Quite recently the Italian automaker made the P80/C. This is a track-only special, which you can read about here. You can learn more about the history of coach-built and special Ferraris by clicking this link. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram, where we share more car content. The Ferrari SP48 Unica was designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni. SP48 is based on the F8 Tributo platform. As you can see the SP48 has redesigned headlamps and reprofiled front bumper. Other notable areas of change are the windows and roof along with a massively revised engine cover.

The side windows are smaller in size and there is no rear screen. The carbon-fibre engine cover flows into a discrete rear wing that sits atop new taillamps. Bespoke alloys and new intakes on the flanks round out the external appearance. Under the bespoke engine cover is a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The 4.0-litre unit produces 530kW and 770Nm of torque in the F8 Tributo. We expect the power outputs of the SP48 to be similar to the donor car. Performance claims are likely to be near identical with a 0-100km/h time of under three seconds and a top speed of 340km/h. The Ferrari Unica SP48 has specially developed black laser-perforated Alcantara on the seats and most of the cabin trim.

