Forbidden Fruit: Hennessey’s 745kW Ram TRX is one brutal bakkie

SEALY, TEXAS - The Ram 1500 TRX is already the fastest bakkie in the world, but translated into the Texan dialect spoken by the guys at Hennessey Performance Engineering, that just ain’t good enough.

Enter the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 - as its name implies it’s got a thousand horsepower (745kW), which is a 222kW increase over the standard Ram TRX, while maximum torque rises by 432Nm, from 881 to 1313.

To achieve these gains Hennessey made numerous upgrades to Chrysler’s 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hemi. This comes in the form of an upgraded supercharger as well as stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust componentry and revised HPE calibration.

Complementing the powertrain enhancements is the Mammoth Off-Road Stage 1 package, which includes a 6.3cm lift kit, 20-inch Hennessey alloy wheels shod with 35-inch off-road rubber, a custom front bumper with LED lights and a front suspension levelling kit. Other upgrades include a retractable electronic bed cover and electronic fold-out steps.

“The Ram 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I’m seeking extraordinary,” company founder John Hennessey enthused.