Ford pays tribute to 1966 Le Mans sweep once again with final Heritage Edition GT

Detroit: Ford is once again paying tribute to the legendary GT40 MK II race car that swept the podium at Le Mans in 1966. The Ford GT Holman Moody Edition is the final 2022 Heritage Edition of the modern supercar, and sadly it will remain forbidden fruit for South Africans as the GT is produced in left-hand drive format only.

“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” said Ford GT program manager Mike Severson. 2022 Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition and Ford GT40 MK II . “Inspired by one of the most well-known Ford GT40 race cars, this latest Ford GT honours the Holman Moody race team’s knowhow and ability to out-innovate global competitors.” The Holman Moody team played a critical role in the GT40’s race success. Following the 1965 Le Mans race, Ford’s newly formed Le Mans committee tasked Holman Moody (and Shelby American) to rework the GT40 MK II. Driven more than 265 laps over eight days in January 1966, chassis No. P/1016 became a laboratory on wheels as the teams worked to redesign brakes, suspension and tyre setups to be more competitive, even trying an experimental automatic transmission.

The ultra-limited-production GT Holman Moody Edition supercar was on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show side-by-side with the podium-placing Holman Moody Ford GT40 MK II, chassis No. P/1016. The unique gold and red livery of the limited-edition supercar includes signature Oxford White roundels with No. 5 stamped on the doors, bonnet and rear wing – all matching the appearance of the 1966 Ford GT40 raced by Holman Moody. Exposed gloss carbon fibre components are prominent, including on the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvers and rear diffuser.

