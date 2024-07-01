Gayton McKenzie wants to make ‘spinning’ biggest sport in SA

Many people expect fireworks after charismatic Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie was appointed the new sports, arts and culture minister. However, it may just be more tyre smoke than fireworks after McKenzie revealed on Sunday that he wants to make “spinning the biggest sport in the country”.

McKenzie was announced as the new minister on Sunday night when President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his new cabinet late on Sunday evening. The Cabinet consists of partners from the Government of National Unity (GNU), which includes parties such as the DA, IFP, FF+, UDM, PAC, Rise Mzansi, UAT, Al-Jama-ah, Good and the NFP. The spinning of tyres started in the townships as a ritual to honour fallen gangsters during the apartheid era. But "spinning“ has since evolved into a popular motorsport in South Africa.

Spinning is a very niche sport and there are few designated sites on race tracks around the country where people can get together and burn some rubber. However, there is also a negative stigma surrounding it, as a lot of people in the coloured, Indian and black townships often do spinning in the streets in their communities, which is viewed as dangerous and is, by law, illegal. However, McKenzie wants to bring the sport closer to the people by providing a safe environment in the communities for spinners, which he says will also help to keep kids away from gangsterism and drugs.

“There is one promise I’m going to make ... spinning and stance [the extreme lowering of cars] is not a crime. I’m so excited, because I promised that spinning will be recognised and I’m going to make spinning one of the biggest sports in this country,” McKenzie said during a live Facebook post. “People say these things before you vote for them, but now I’m in a position [to make a difference]. “The spinners will be recognised. Our children ... when there is a spinning event in Mitchells Plain, it has been proven that there are zero incidents of shooting. When a boy has an interest in cars, he doesn’t have time for drugs. He just worries about his car.