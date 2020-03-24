German tuner boosts the Mercedes-AMG A45 to 360kW
Baden-Württemberg, Germany - With a mammoth 310kW on command, the standard Mercedes-AMG A45 S already produces a mind-bending amount of power for a 2-litre four-cylinder engine.
But what if there was even more potential lurking within that M139 motor?
That’s the exact question that German tuner RaceChip sought to answer when some of its experts recently spent some time getting to know the newly launched hyper-hatch and then developing some new software for it.
The team take us through the process in the YouTube video below, while also taking us for a spin in the new creation to see what it can do.
After strapping the modified A45 S to its dyno, RaceChip recorded outputs of 361kW and 550Nm. That’s just 14kW shy of the C63 S AMG!
While they didn’t test it from 0-100km/h, a 100 to 200km/h tractability test was performed on the autobahn, where the car beat the standard A45 S by 1.06 seconds, with a time of 9.61 secs. That’s barely a second and a half quicker than the Porsche Panamera Turbo, according to comparative figures provided by the tuner.
For the record, the standard A45 S is capable of running from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, according to Mercedes. Its redesigned 2-litre engine revs higher than a traditional turbo engine, with the redline listed at 7200rpm. Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system with drift mode.
The Mercedes-AMG A45 S costs R995 108 in South Africa.