Gittin’s RTR Ford Mustang upgrades now available in SA, offering up to 529kW

PRETORIA - Drifting legend Vaughn Gittin has teamed up with Performance Centre South Africa to bring his RTR Mustang upgrades to South Africa.

Performance Centre SA, which is the Ford-approved distributor and fitter of official Ford Performance parts, has been appointed as the sole distributor of RTR vehicles in the country.

A Series 1 upgrade is available for both the 2.3-litre and 5-litre V8 Ford Mustangs, both priced at R280 000. However, those seeking more ponies will need to find R565 000 for the Ford Performance Supercharger and intake manifold package, which liberates 529kW and 820Nm from the 5.0 V8 model. That, for the record, is almost 200kW more than the regular GT musters.

While the basic Series 1 Mustangs don’t carry any performance upgrades, there is plenty in the way of design and chassis mods.

This includes a Track Handling Pack, which lowers the car by approximately 25mm, and the Ford Performance suspension system also features adjustable sway bars which adapt the chassis balance. Also included is a set of Ford Performance bonnet struts, aluminium strut tower brace.