Gittin’s RTR Ford Mustang upgrades now available in SA, offering up to 529kW
PRETORIA - Drifting legend Vaughn Gittin has teamed up with Performance Centre South Africa to bring his RTR Mustang upgrades to South Africa.
Performance Centre SA, which is the Ford-approved distributor and fitter of official Ford Performance parts, has been appointed as the sole distributor of RTR vehicles in the country.
A Series 1 upgrade is available for both the 2.3-litre and 5-litre V8 Ford Mustangs, both priced at R280 000. However, those seeking more ponies will need to find R565 000 for the Ford Performance Supercharger and intake manifold package, which liberates 529kW and 820Nm from the 5.0 V8 model. That, for the record, is almost 200kW more than the regular GT musters.
While the basic Series 1 Mustangs don’t carry any performance upgrades, there is plenty in the way of design and chassis mods.
This includes a Track Handling Pack, which lowers the car by approximately 25mm, and the Ford Performance suspension system also features adjustable sway bars which adapt the chassis balance. Also included is a set of Ford Performance bonnet struts, aluminium strut tower brace.
Furthermore, the RTR Series 1 Mustangs have a staggered wheel and tyre package with 19x9.5-inch front and 19x10-inch rear rims. Also on offer is a RTR Gurney flap and RTR grille along with lighting, body and aerodynamics packages.
Inside you’ll find bespoke floor mats, puddle lamps, deck trim panel badging and sill plates.
“I’m excited to announce that we have partnered with Performance Centre in South Africa, to be our exclusive RTR vehicles distributor in the country,” Vaughn Gittin enthused.
“This means that all of our turn-key Mustangs, as well as all of our aftermarket parts can now be purchased through the crew at the Performance Centre.
Performance Centre SA’s CEO Grant Askham added: “The new RTR Vehicles Series 1 Mustang focuses on precise street performance, intense agility on the track as well as a driver-centric experience that makes it a powerhouse to drive.”