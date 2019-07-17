$525 000 (R7.3 million). That’s the base price of the stunning carbon-fibre-bodied 911 you’re gawking at in the picture to the right. If you want one, you’re going to have a tough time as only 25 examples will ever be built. Welcome then to the Gunther Werks 400R. So what is a Gunther Werks?

Gunther Werks was created by the founder of Vorsteiner, a company best known for its after-market wheels.

“For more than 14 years, we have manufactured handmade carbon-composite products for sports and luxury vehicles and we are now regarded as a premiere leader within the automotive aftermarket industry, with a reputation for delivering high-quality products to a global market,” its spokespersons say.

“Our mastery of art and science was born in California, where respect for the past meets cutting-edge research and development We bring that past into the present. By combining state-of-the-art technology with the conveniences of modern vehicles in a retro-designed package, every creation exists among the most unique and versatile luxury sports cars built.”

Meet the 400R

While Porsche’s 911 is arguably one of the most modified sportscars on earth, think Singer, for instance, there aren’t many modifiers that go the extent of fully recreating a car.

Gunther Werks re-imagined the Porsche 911 (993), turning it into a snarling, raging monster that’s said to be faster than Porsche’s own latest-gen 911 GT3. Dubbed the 400R, and built with lightness and handling in mind, think of this car as the ultimate street-legal 911.

Engine

* Naturally-aspirated, 4.0-litre flat-six, 321kW and 423Nm

* Billet barrels, Billet crank and Mahle pistons

* Forged conrods

* Motec ECU and 7800rpm redline

* 911 GT3 plenum and tail box

* Equal length stainless steel headers

Drivetrain

* Getrag G50 six-speed manual with custom gear ratios

* Single mass mid-weight fly wheel and uprated single-plate clutch

* Uprated anti-roll bars (front and rear)

* Carbon clutch differential with 40% locking capability

Chassis

* Widened racing spec 993 chassis setting

* Bespoke Clubsport coil over suspension with external reservoirs

* Hydraulic front-axle lift system

* Upgraded bushings and revised suspension geometry

* Front strut brace

Brakes

* Brembo GTR six-piston clamps with 355mm x 32mm slotted disks (front)

* Brembo GTR four-piston clamps with 345mm x 28mm slotted disks (rear)

* Brembo pads and braided brake lines

* Upgraded brake booster

Wheels and tyres

* Gunther Werks 18-inch T-6061 forged aluminium three-piece wheels

* Billet aluminium centre caps

* Aluminium valve stems

* Titanium wheel studs

* 245/35/18 (front) and 315/30/18 (rear) Pirelli P Zero Rosso tyres.

All carbon body, luxury interior

Gunther Werks has gone to town with carbon treatment for the body, which looks cool and reduces the overall weight of the car.

On the inside you’ll get carbon-fibre-backed bucket seats finished in leather and alcantara. The doors, dashboard, centre console and armrests are trimmed in a mix of leather and grippy material.

Purists will appreciate the car’s Porsche Classic steering wheel in leather, its gauges in classic black and white (no digital screens here), and of course, its 9000rpm rev-counter finished in bright red. Slotted pedals and the dead pedal is made of forged aluminium. For the audiophiles, Gunther Werks fits a Porsche Classic radio system.

Catch it if you can

A kerb weight of around 1200kg enables the 400R to leap from a standstill to 100km/h in less than four seconds. It’ll keep accelerating till it breaches 300km/h. If you’re tired of modern turbo cars, or if you’d like to add something different to your collection, contact Gunther Werks at [email protected]

Oh, and remember you’ll need to fork out around R7.4m for one, if the company still has build slots available.

