Handbuilt in 8000 hours! David Brown reveals latest retro Speedback commission

Silverstone - The Speedback, by David Brown Automotive, is an ultra exclusive, hand-crafted grand tourer that blends classic styling with modern underpinnings and lavish interior trimmings. The latest commission to see the light of day is called the Speedback Silverstone Edition, and only 10 units will ever be produced. Built for an unnamed customer in Asia, the unique grand tourer celebrates the heritage of David Brown Automotive’s headquarters and build facility, situated in the same town as that famous race circuit.

The hand-crafted machine took over 8000 hours to build, and this example’s aluminium body is finished in a “discreetly menacing” Black Metallic exterior colour, bespoke to the new owner. The hand-painting process alone takes over eight weeks to complete. Also setting the edition apart is a set of bespoke 20-inch ‘Afterburner’ wheels. Don’t let those classic looks deceive you though, as beneath its skin is a modern twin-scroll supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, that sends 448kW to the back wheels through a six-speed semi-automatic ZF transmission. This, DBA says, is sufficient for a 4.2-second 0-100km/h sprint and 250km/h top speed. Keeping it all under control is an active rear differential and “carefully calibrated” DSC stability control system. The cabin of the commission you see here is adorned with specially optioned heated and cooled seats finished in rich ‘Oyster’ leather, while open-pore wood elements, jet-inspired air vents and subtle aluminium Union Flag and Silverstone Edition inlays add to the sense of occasion.

Also installed in this car is a deployable picnic seat, which folds out of the boot floor and to ensure that it’s put to good use the owner specified a picnic set that includes a unique wool blanket, leather whisky bottle holder and leather-trimmed flasks. “This latest in a line of limited-edition Silverstone Editions is a reminder of the continued appeal of the now iconic Speedback shape, and acts as a fitting tribute to the heritage of Silverstone,” said company founder David Brown. “This particular model represents the crystallisation of what David Brown Automotive stands for; emotive, timelessly stylish motor cars, that marry bespoke coachbuilding techniques and high build quality with modern performance and an exhilarating, affecting driving experience.