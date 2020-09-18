Has Lumma gone too far with this Land Rover Defender body kit?

Lumma Design is well known among celebrity circles for the extravagantly decorated Range Rover products, but now the German tuner and design company is setting its sights on the new Land Rover Defender.

The new Landy was designed to be one of the better off-roaders on the market, and Lumma claims to have turned it into a muscle-bound off-road athlete. That said, we don’t see the example in the pictures getting very far in the bush with those gigantic 23-inch wheels, shod in low profile rubber. However, buyers can choose from a wide range of ‘tekkies’, from 19” upwards, and there’s also a choice between on-road and off-road tyres - the latter also pairing with raised suspension.

Regardless of whether you go the city clicker or bundu bashing route, the Lumma CLR LD will certainly turn heads, particularly when ordered with the luminous green paint hue option.

The aesthetic package is rather comprehensive, and includes a larger front grille, front spoiler, bonnet attachment, rear apron and wheel arch extensions that widen the vehicle by 40mm. The tuner has also thrown in a roof panel with two integrated spotlights.

Lumma says that all products are aerodynamically optimised and lightweight, and either made of carbon fibre or polyurethane plastic.