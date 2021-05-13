How the rich kids of the Middle East roll: introducing the bespoke Bugatti Baby II

MOLSHEIM, France - Crafted in partnership with Bugatti, the Bugatti Baby II is a contemporary tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original masterpiece, the Bugatti Baby, built in 1926. The Little Car Company, makers of the limited-edition Bugatti Baby II, have begun to deliver these exquisite pieces of engineering to lucky kids across the world, particularly kids in the Middle East. Only 500 will be made.

The car has been developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, and is not only significant in preserving the history of the Bugatti marque, but also inspiring a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts, according to the company’s spokesperson.

No toy car: The Bugatti Baby II looks as good as the real thing

Popular in the Middle East

One of the first Bugatti Baby II vehicles has been delivered to a long-time Bugatti owner in Dubai. This bespoke and personalised car belongs to an operator of a private jet terminal in the UAE.

The carbon fibre “Vitesse” version of the Baby II will be deployed for private transfers to VIP sections of the airport. Passengers passing through Al Maktoum International Airport may catch a glimpse of the visually striking Baby II – finished in a custom paint colour – on their next visit.

Another vehicle has been delivered to a private Bugatti collector in Belgium. This re-imagined Bugatti Baby II has become a welcome addition to his extensive Bugatti collection, complete with a Type 35 A, original Bugatti Baby and several other pre-war Bugatti’s.

This Bugatti Baby II belongs to a car collector in the Middle East

Built like the real thing

Just like any road-going hyper sports car to leave the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim, all the cars made by The Little Car Company are individual, with customers able to make their own stamp on their car.

The Carbon Fiber “Vitesse”-spec Baby II delivered to Dubai features a 2.8kWh battery pack and upgraded powertrain, while also including a Speed Key, just like the road-going Chiron hyper sports car. Highly customised, the car is specified by the customer having worked with designers to create the colour “Jetex Orange”, a vibrant hue that has been developed especially for this Baby II. This example is fitted with the Touring Pack; featuring a high-power LED headlight upgrade, brake light package, mudguard and fender package, plus upgraded wiring harness/loom.

Hand-crafted interior as you would get in a road-going Bugatti

Additional exterior options selected include a personalised number plate as well as custom reflective chrome logos on both the back of the car’s mirror and on the vehicle’s steering wheel, made using 3D high resolution stereo-lithography. This advanced 3D printing process has also been used in the creation of the car’s wheel nut covers (plus the carrying spare), which also feature individualised reflective chrome logos.

Inside the vehicle, the premium leather seats have been finished in pearl metallic alongside a pebbled grain. In addition, the customer has opted for a Transport Case, allowing the safe transport of the vehicle in a hand-built, Jetex branded orange case.

Made to match your existing collection

In contrast, and in a nod to the earlier Bugatti models, the hand-formed aluminium “Pur-Sang”-spec Baby II delivered to Belgium has been designed to match the colour palette of the client’s original Bugatti Type 35, by using the contemporary colours of the Bugatti Chiron range.

With “Nocturne Black” exterior and interior leather in colour “Terre D’or”, the Bugatti Baby II is a stunning example of creatively blending modern designs with vehicles of the past. Just like the original, each car is complete with an individual chassis number. This collector successfully bid on chassis 388 to match the original Bugatti Baby in his collection, raising money for a selection of automotive charities in the process.

This car has been painted in a Bugatti Chiron hue called Nocturne Black

Ben Hedley, the chief executive of The Little Car Company, says: “We are thrilled to that customers are taking delivery of these extraordinary little cars. The Bugatti Baby II is truly a contemporary tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s original masterpiece, and we are very proud to see these arrive with their owners. Each and every Bugatti Baby II has been lovingly hand built to the client’s exact specifications, so each vehicle leaving our workshop is genuinely one-of-a-kind. We can’t wait to see these vehicles cherished for years to come and hope to have inspired a new generation of young Bugatti enthusiasts.”

Buy one and you’re in the club

As an official Bugatti model, owners will be privy to a world that extends beyond just the driving experience. As Bugatti Baby II owner, customers receive automatic membership to the prestigious Bugatti Owner’s Club and The Little Car Club, which will allow owners to drive their Bugatti Baby II on renowned racetracks worldwide.

In addition, all vehicles are supplied with a 12-month warranty and lifetime support from the Bugatti Client Services Team, ensuring ultimate peace of mind.

As part of the full Bugatti experience, customers receive car a beautiful branded presentation box enclosing their owner’s manual and keys.

Customers are also presented with an exclusive book, The Bugatti Baby II – A History, detailing the story of the hand-crafted Bugatti Baby II and how the vision of its creators became reality.

Every car comes with a book that describes its build process

The Bugatti Baby II is available in three versions: Base, Vitesse and Pur Sang. Offered exclusively in rear-wheel drive, all versions of the Baby II have a fully electric powertrain, high-performance hydraulic brakes and selectable driving modes.

The Base model comes with two modes; Novice which is limited to 20km/h and 1kW of power, and Expert which is limited to 45km/h and 4kW of power.

The Vitesse and Pur Sang models include the Novice and Expert driving modes, but also offer extra performance from an upgraded powertrain, unlocked by the legendary Bugatti Speed Key. This enables you to deploy up to 10kW and with an all-up weight of just 230kg, it achieves a top speed of 70km/h in this mode. Depending on the weight of the driver, 0-60km/h takes just six seconds.

Bugatti Baby II in Nocturne Black

The Speed Key allows drivers to unlock the car’s 70km/h top speed

