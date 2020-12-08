Just 3 ‘Signature Series’ Shelby Mustangs for SA: here’s how much they’ll cost

PRETORIA - As far as muscle cars go, the new Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang promises to be something truly special, and unique. Just 50 of these brawny machines will be built and while the majority of them will be for the US market, Shelby South Africa has confirmed that three of them have been allocated to South Africa.

Pricing, which Shelby says is subject to change due to fluctuations in the exchange rate, is currently pegged at R2 708 000, which includes the base car - which is right hand drive - and buyers will be able to choose between fastback and convertible body styles as well as manual and automatic transmissions.

Powering the Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang is a heavily modified, and supercharged, version of Ford’s 5-litre V8 petrol engine, which in this form pushes out around 600kW. A Borla exhaust system with four custom exhaust tips is fitted, to ensure that signature soundtrack that you’d expect from a Shelby product.

You won’t confuse this for an ordinary Mustang out on the street thanks to an aerodynamic design package that includes a metallic ram air bonnet, wide-body aluminium fenders, a unique front bumper with performance front splitter, side rocker panels, rear spoiler and a diffuser with a new tail panel inserted between the rear lights. The vehicle also rolls on unique 20-inch black alloy wheels and stopping power comes courtesy of a new Brembo brake system with six-piston calipers upfront and four-piston calipers at the back.

“The limited edition 2020/2021 Carroll Shelby Signature Series Mustang is the ultimate combination of exceptional design and amazing brawn,” says Shelby president Gary Patterson.