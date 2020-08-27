Lister transforms Jaguar F-Pace SVR into a 497kW Lamborghini Urus hunter

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND - With 405kW of roaring supercharged V8 loveliness, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is already a beastly creation in its own right, but a certain British sports car specialist called Lister has decided to take things to the next level.

Lister, which claims to be Britain’s oldest racing car company, has managed to extract 497kW from Jaguar’s 5-litre supercharged V8, which even puts it ahead of the 478kW Lamborghini Urus. However, it is slightly slower than the Lambo off the mark, with Lister claiming a 0-96km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds but it does beat the Italian in the top speed stakes with its V-Max of 314km/h (versus 305). Furthermore, Lister says the Stealth beat the Urus as well as the Aston Martin Vantage and McLaren 570 GT in a drag race held at the VMAX200 testing ground.

To achieve such an impressive power hike over the Jaguar SVR donor car, Lister gave the V8 and its cooling system a “thorough update”. This includes the fitment of a custom-built intercooler and high-performance air filtration system, while the upgraded dual supercharger pulleys force more air into the combustion chamber. Of course, the Lister Stealth also gets a bespoke engine management system.

Lister has sharpened up the aerodynamics with a design package that comprises a number of unique body components, including a redesigned carbon fibre front bumper, widened wheel arches, side skirts and a unique rear bumper that houses a large carbon fibre diffuser. Slotting into those beefy arches are a set of 23-inch Vossen forged wheels.

Lister certainly hasn’t neglected the interior, which features the highest-grade Bridge of Weir Nappa leather interior that is tailored to every customer’s specification. Up to 36 individual colour choices are available with a further 90 different stitching options covering all aspects of the cabin from the seatbelts, sport seats, dashboard, steering wheel and roof lining.