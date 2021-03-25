Look what Mansory just did to the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV
BRAND, GERMANY - There are many words that you could use to describe Mansory’s custom creations, but subtle is not one of them. And the German tuner’s latest beneficiary (or victim, depending on your take) is the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.
But there’s more to this creation than just in-your-face styling.
The Mansory Rolls Royce Cullinan that you see here has also been handed more horses, with a tuning programme raising the outputs of the vehicle’s 6.8-litre turbocharged V12 engine to 449kW and 950Nm. By comparison the Black Badge variant that Rolls Royce sells you is good for 442kW and 900Nm, while the standard variant produces 420kW and 850Nm.
Don’t you miss the days when they just said “enough”?
According to Mansory, the modified Cullinan will sprint from 0-100km/h in five seconds flat (making it 0.2s faster than the standard model) and the top speed is listed at 280km/h, a 30km/h improvement.
Mansory is not saying much else about its latest creation, except that it also sports “classy British racing green” exterior paintwork.
A bold styling kit is also evidently part of the equation here, sporting various add-ons to the bumpers and side sills as well as widened wheel arches.
Mansory has also added its unique touch to the cabin, where you will find intricately patterned and embroidered leather seats and matching boot trim. In fact, this is quite possibly the most luxurious luggage compartment that we’ve ever seen.
IOL Motoring