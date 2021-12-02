Manhart CR700 Wagon is a 524kW final farewell to the V8-powered C63 AMG
By: Double Apex
We’ve covered many cars from German tuner Manhart on our website (as you can read here), but this latest creation may be one of our favourites. Say hello to the Manhart CR700 wagon, which is the company’s final farewell to the V8-powered C63.
For those who don’t know, Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed that its next-gen (W206) C-Class AMG will be powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor. We outlined some of the details here and you can see/hear the new AMG halo at this link.
The move to a smaller engine and the hybridisation of the powertrain has left fans feeling short changed. While the power rating and performance are bound to be impressive, the soundtrack of the bent eight is what petrolheads will miss most.
As the twin-turbocharged 4,0-litre V8 ends its life doing duty in a C-Class the Manhart CR700 Wagon is a swansong to this characterful engine. To ramp up power Manhart chucks out Merc’s original turbochargers and replaces them with upgraded ‘snails’. Additionally, is accompanied by a new intake, intercoolers and fired up by a new ECU mapping.
The net result is 524kW along with 920Nm of twist action. This is a major bump over the standard car’s 375W and 700 Nm. Additionally, Manhart will add an exhaust system of its own design if owners prefer. Getting the RWD wagon off the line must be tricky with so much torque. Therefore, Manhart quotes a 100 to 200km/h sprint time of 5.5 seconds.
To announce its extra muscle the already buff C63 S now wears a set of satin black alloys. These are decorated with gold rim pinstripes. Further, the 20-inch double-spoke rims are fitted with 255/30 high-performance tyres on the front and 275/30 tyres on the drive axle. The car’s underbody height has been reduced by adjustable coil springs by H&R.
