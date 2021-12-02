Manhart CR700 Wagon is a 524kW final farewell to the V8-powered C63 AMG

We’ve covered many cars from German tuner Manhart on our website ( as you can read here ), but this latest creation may be one of our favourites. Say hello to the Manhart CR700 wagon, which is the company’s final farewell to the V8-powered C63.

For those who don’t know, Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed that its next-gen (W206) C-Class AMG will be powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor. We outlined some of the details here and you can see/hear the new AMG halo at this link.

Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram, where we share more car content.

The move to a smaller engine and the hybridisation of the powertrain has left fans feeling short changed. While the power rating and performance are bound to be impressive, the soundtrack of the bent eight is what petrolheads will miss most.