Manhart gives the BMW X7 a sinister new look, and 478kW heart

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY - The BMW X7 is certainly large and in-charge, not to mention luxurious, but as far as a certain German tuner called Manhart Performance is concerned, the seven-seat Beemer simply isn’t rough enough.

Enter the Manhart MHX7 650 Dirt Edition 2, which the company says was inspired by armoured military vehicles. While it’s not actually armoured, the Dirt Edition does feature a more sinister look as well as improved off-road ability thanks to the ground clearance having been raised by some 40mm.

This, Manhart says, allows for some ‘heavy duty’ wheel and tyre combinations. On that note, the vehicle in the pictures is equipped with 20-inch Manhart ‘Black Rhino’ rims, featuring a beadlock design and shod with Coarse-tread Maxxis Bighorn MT-764 tyres.

Thanks to the modifications, Manhart says the vehicle can easily navigate through very stony or muddy terrain.

On the aesthetic front, the entire body of the X7 Dirt Edition 2 was wrapped in a custom design foil with matte black brushed surfaces and 3D rivet look.