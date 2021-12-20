Manhart RQ 800 is an Audi RS Q8 with a 602kW heart transplant
Wuppertal, Germany - With its 414kW, 800Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 heart, the Audi RS Q8 is already one of the quickest SUVs in the world. However, German tuner Manhart could not resist the temptation to take the Ingolstadt creation to the next level and the result is what they call the RQ 800.
Not only did the performance specialist treat the RS Q8 to a more menacing look and upgraded suspension, but the performance SUV also receives significant performance enhancements that raise its outputs to a wholesome 602kW and 1050Nm.
To achieve these impressive outputs Manhart not only tinkered with the software, but also installed upgraded turbochargers, a Manhart intercooler, Eventuri Carbon Air Intake and an upgraded gearbox.
Furthermore, Manhart has installed a stainless steel exhaust system with valve controls, as well as Manhart Downpipes Sport with 200-cell Catalytic Converters.
The Manhart suspension tuning kit lowers the air suspension system by 30 to 40mm, and new coupling rods are also available.
The RQ 800 rolls on 24-inch Manhart Classic Line alloy wheels in Silk Matt Black, but other colours are available upon request, including gold rim decorative elements. A Manhart decal set is also available for the vehicle.
“We at Manhart Performance have set ourselves the task of bringing this to light: Our latest interpretation is the RQ 800,” the tuning company said.
“Connoisseurs and friends of Manhart Performance know immediately what this model designation means. That’s right: the number gives a clear indication of the performance value. To be more precise, the eight-cylinder engine at the front generates 818hp (602kW), while the maximum torque is now 1050 Nm instead of the original 800. These increases are due to the extensive engine overhaul.”