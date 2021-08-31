New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 revealed in prototype form

BIRMINGHAM - The new-generation Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 has been shown in pre-production form by the carmaker’s UK division. Taking centre stage at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show in the UK, the new AT35 is set to hit the streets early next year. We’re currently awaiting confirmation on whether the new high-rider will be sold in South Africa, alongside the new-generation bakkie range that’s set to go into production locally in 2022. The previous AT35 was brought here in limited numbers back in 2019.

The new Isuzu D-Max AT35 boasts a strengthened chassis as well as raised Bilstein Performance Suspension and 35” All-Terrain tyres. All work is overseen by both Isuzu and Arctic Trucks technicians to ensure that the vehicle’s warranty criteria are not compromised. On the inside, the new AT35 is set apart by Arctic Truck branded headrests, floor mats and sill covers. Isuzu has not mentioned any engine changes so the safe assumption is that the high-rider soldiers on with the recently upgraded 3.0-litre turbodiesel that now produces 140kW and 450Nm.