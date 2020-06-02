Range Rover Adventum Coupe: Yes, your neighbours will know 'You've Arrived'

Johannesburg - The world's appetite for high-end, bespoke vehicles is at an all-time high, despite the impact of economic recessions in several parts of the world. If you are in the fortunate position of having several millions of rands burning a hole in your bank account, you might want to consider this custom Range Rover before you look at anything off-the-shelf. Niels van Roij Design has unveiled it latest creation, the Adventum Coupe; a 2-door model derivative of, arguably, the world's best SUV, equipped with 5.0 Supercharged V8. Designer Niels van Roij says: "The original, first generation of this British icon was launched in 1970 and is exemplary automotive design work". When the SUV was introduced, it was only available in a two-door body until 1981, when a 4-door version was introduced. The flagship model of this ultimate four-by-four is now in its fourth generation, which was never produced as two-door in this generation. What's an Adventum Coupe?

“The bespoke Adventum Coupe is a design statement with distinctive, custom-made aluminium bodywork, built by coachbuilder Bas van Roomen. Unique personal ideas can also be added to the hand-produced exterior, such as subtle ventilation openings in the fender and the bonnet. The interior can be equipped with the finest materials. In a co-design process with the future owner, we shape the exterior and interior. We process the finest materials, such as Tweed, teak and lambswool. We make it so personal that even the favourite pinstripe from the owner's business suit can be incorporated into the interior. ”

The construction of the first Adventum Coupe has now been completed. According to Van Roij, every coachbuilt commission will be carefully composed: “If desired, each Adventum Coupe can have striking materials and colour schemes for both interior and exterior: Everything is possible: from unique fuel filler caps, duotone exterior paints, highly polished wood on the dashboard, personalised tread plates to colour-matched leather in chic patterns. Even refined embroidery is a possibility.”

Unlike any other car on the road

The body panels of Adventum Coupe, hand-beaten in aluminium by Van Roomen, differ from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, compared to the mass-production model on which the car is based. Only the bonnet, fenders and boot lid are shared with the regular car. The front door has been completely redesigned: the previously existing vertical imitation ventilation openings are not returning in the design of Adventum Coupe. "Because form follows function," says Van Roij. “This new look visually extends the car. The shut lines of the door actively contribute to a more elegant side view. The interior has also been largely redesigned due to the major changes to the exterior. ”

White and red

The first example of Adventum Coupe is painted in Artic White and has a red leather interior.

The luxurious character of Adventum Coupe is further underlined by the dashboard finished with black piano lacquer and the two separate, electrically operated captain chairs in the rear, instead of a regular rear seat. On this car, the newly designed and hand-constructed door panels feature a combination of black and red Nappa leather. The tailor-made character is further underlined by the door pocket upholstered in red leather. The two-door handles on the door panel are also unique: one for the front passenger, the other for the rear passenger.

The entire floor of this Adventum Coupe is equipped with handmade teak: from the front seats to the trunk. In consultation with the buyer, Niels van Roij Design has chosen to apply a very special, white finish between the teak elements, in contrast to the regularly used black. The white lines combine tastefully with the exterior paint.

In addition to the teak floor, with embossed red leather handle, the trunk has two hand-stitched black-red umbrellas. The handle and runner of every umbrella have the same red leather as is used in the interior and "Adventum Coupe" is subtly embroidered on the tie-wrap.

How to buy an Adventum Coupe

The prices for the Adventum Coupe start from R5.25 million, excluding taxes, depending on the base vehicle and your individual design requirements.

Construction will start after a deposit of R1 million is paid and it will take at least 6 months, depending on tailor-made options and specifications, before you Adventum Coupe is delivered.

If you're interested, you can contact Niels van Roij Design.