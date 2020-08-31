Roush Ford Ranger looks like a real Raptor alternative

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN - Ford doesn’t sell a Raptor version of the Ranger in the United States, but now Roush Performance, which is better known for its wild Mustang projects, has stepped up to the plate to fill that gap. Looking like a real alternative to Ford’s own Raptor, the Roush Ranger comes with a glut of design and suspension upgrades. US market Rangers are only available with a 201kW 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, and Roush has resisted the temptation to tinker with it, but the modified bakkie does get a Roush high-performance cat-back performance exhaust system that promises a more spirited soundtrack. For Raptor-like off-road ability, the Roush Ranger also gets a Rouch/Fox Performance suspension system, paired with 18-inch satin black Roush wheels and General 32-inch Grabber A/TX off-road tyres. These are housed within flared fenders, and other design upgrades include a bespoke Roush grille that incorporates LED headlights, Roush ‘R’ puddle lamps, custom red tow hooks and a graphics package. The interior is zhuzhed up with new premium leather seats with quilted stitching and embroidered headrests, Roush floor liners and serialised interior badges.

Roush is also offering load bin accessories in the form of an aluminium retractable bed cover, bed cargo manager, off-road utility kit and rigid light bars.

“The 2020 ROUSH Ranger is our first mid-sized pickup truck and a project we’ve been excited about for a long time,” said Jack Roush Jr.

“The Ranger is a great platform out of the factory, but we’ve taken it to the next level, giving it the performance and capabilities to make it an exceptional all-around vehicle on any terrain.”

It might be the tuner’s first Ranger project in the US, but South Africa’s Roush agent Performance Centre actually does offer a range of exterior and performance kits for local Ranger owners. These are priced between R68 000 and R265 000.

Opt for the Stage 3 package (available with the 3.2 diesel engine) and you get an upgraded turbo and intercooler, with power said to increase to around 190kW. Read more about it here.

At this stage there is no word on whether the US market Roush package will be made available in South Africa, but it would certainly be an interesting prospect, especially if paired with the aforementioned diesel engine upgrades.

