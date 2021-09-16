SA tuner unleashes Toyota Hilux V12 twin-turbo bakkie with 402kW

KNYSNA - It wasn’t too long ago that Quentin Boylan stunned the bakkie fraternity with an AMG V8-powered Toyota Hilux, but now a customisation company in Knysna has decided that what the popular Japanese bakkie was really begging for all along was a twin-turbo V12! Enter the Toyota Hilux V12 by FatBoy Fab Works. Created ahead of the recent Simola Hillclimb, where it also competed, the previous-generation Hilux single cab is fitted with a 5.0-litre V12 engine, which was used in the Japan-only Toyota Century luxury sedan.

In its standard, normally aspirated state, the 1GZ-FE V12 petrol engine only makes around 200kW as it’s designed for smoothly-delivered low-down torque, but to give the modified Hilux a proper performance edge, FatBoy Fab Works stripped it down and rebuilt it, complete with two Garrett GT35 turbochargers and a Spitronics engine management system, as reported by Double Apex. The team decided to retain the four-speed automatic gearbox, which pairs with the V12 in the JDM Century, but they did fit a custom propshaft and various suspension upgrades. According to Francois Fritz, owner of FatBoy Fab Works, the modified Toyota Hilux V12 now produces a wholesome 402kW and 970Nm.

It also happens to be for sale, with offers starting at just R380 000. As mentioned, the brawny bakkie made its debut at the Simola Hillclimb, but it wasn’t all plain sailing as Day 2 saw some gearbox and electrical issues and the crew weren’t happy with the times attained. However, after another long night doing some tuning and prep work, Day 2 brought a decent warm-up run and after losing an alternator voltage regulator, the bakkie managed a decent run, much to the elation of the crew. “What an Awesome Experience this was,” FatBoy Fab Works said in a Facebook post. “Can’t thank everyone enough for this, but most of all, Thank You Jesus.