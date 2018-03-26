Red, yellow and blue were the signature colours of the legendary VW CitiGolf. Picture: supplied

Durban - The month of March appears to be going red, yellow and in this week’s case, blue. For those of you too young to grasp the reference, those three colours became synonymous during the late ’80s with the seemingly immortal, at the time, Volkswagen CitiGolf. I get the impression that raving about this car by now is very much like preaching to the converted, especially our regular readers. The CitiGolf is one of the most popular and scaleable hot hatches among petrol-heads across the country.

Siveshan Moodley, 25, is a fishing and racing enthusiast who lives in Phoenix, Durban. He works as a technician at a security company and owns this week’s featured vehicle - a quick and classically styled 1993 Volkswagen CitiGolf Sport.

Two-litre power

Moodley's CitiGolf has been lowered 60mm all round, wears 15 inch rims and Sumitomo rubber. Picture: supplied

Moodley’s vehicle features the performance merits of a retrofitted two-litre, eight-valve Volkswagen ADY fuel-injected power plant, further upgraded by way of a bigger throttle installation, a Dicktator engine management system, a six-bar fuel pump and, last but not least, a 57mm four-into-one performance branch exhaust system.

The suspension was also lowered by 60mm all round, while 15 inch Opel CD 16V mag wheels shod with Sumitomo rubber adds function to the car’s stealthy form.

Impressive audio installation

Moodley opted to keep the interior and exterior for the most part standard but, as with most enthusiast-owned Golfs, his has an impressive audio installation comprising an MP3 player, a set of Sony 6x9s,mids and a 30cm subwoofer, driven by a pair of Star Sound amplifiers, a 2200 watt four-channel and a 3000 watt Monoblock.

Moodley is a member of the Streetoutlaw Society car club, a local collective of auto-centric individuals who share a love and passion for their cars as well as contribute philanthropically to the community.

Do you have a modified car that you'd like to show off? Write us a review. Click here for more info.