Yukon, Oklahoma - US coach builder Classic Recreations has created what some might call the ultimate restomod, and when you look at the spec sheet it becomes clear why they’re calling it the “Hitman”. Produced as part of an exclusive licencing agreement with Ford, this 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is powered by a 5-litre Coyote twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 1000 horsepower, which is 745kW in metric speak.

The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and the company has also gone modern on the suspension, with a coil-over set up at all four corners. Also fitted is a power assisted rack and pinion steering system.

The Hitman rolls on 18-inch American Racing alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 2s sized 225/40R18 in the front and 315/30R18 at the back. Providing the necessary stopping power are six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors. Drivers can also control the brake bias via the adjustable rear proportioning valve.

The reimagined cabin is kitted out with a JVC head unit wired to a Kicker amp, speakers and subwoofer, as well as a woodgrain aluminium steering wheel, TMI Mustang interior panels, a roll bar and five-point seat belts to provide some modern semblance of safety.