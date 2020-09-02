Too brutal to be a bakkie: Hennessey TRX has six wheels, 900kW

SEALY, TEXAS - This is just too big and brutal to call a bakkie, but it will certainly be the envy of many South African bakkie owners when it makes its debut in the USA soon.

We’re speaking of Hennessey’s newest creation, the MAMMOTH 6X6, which takes the recently announced Ram TRX performance pick-up truck to the next level with a 6x6 conversion as well as more power.

As a reminder, the standard Ram TRX is already the fastest production bakkie in the world, featuring a 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 which is rated at 523kW and 881Nm. But the Texas based tuner has tossed the 6.2 unit out and replaced it with a 7-litre ‘Hellephant’ engine, which it says will deliver over 895kW. That’s certainly ferocious, but bear in mind that there will be a lot of weight to shift here.

For the record, this ‘Hellephant’ in the room is a crate engine sold by Mopar, which is loosely based on the Hellcat V8, but upsized to a 7-litre displacement through an increased bore and stroke.

In addition to the new engine and six-wheel drive system, the MAMMOTH 6X6 has fully upgraded off-road suspension as well as upgraded front and rear bumpers and a customised interior.