Can’t wait for M8? G-Power’s 8 Series pushes 493kW
In fact G-Power's M850i xDrive is almost certainly brawnier than the yet-to-be-revealed BMW M8 flagship.2h ago | Latest launches
Just for those who like living life at the extreme of extremes, local tuner RG Motorsport has found another ‘100 horses’.6 December 2018 | Latest launches
Dahler has revealed its own sinister-looking versions of the X4 M40d and M40i, complete with performance upgrades.6 November 2018 | Latest launches
A supercharged brute of a car with the heart of a modified Hellcat and the looks of a classic muscle machine.31 October 2018 | Latest launches
When carmakers, tuners and crazy individuals go all our for the SEMA show in 'Vegas, things can get pretty interesting.31 October 2018 | Industry news
A highly-evolved version of RGMotorsport’s Mustang GT Supercharged stomped its authority at Tarlton last Saturday.11 September 2018 | Sportscar
Lovingly restored and modified blue and white Citi is set for an overseas tour that includes Wörthersee and the Nurburgring.9 February 2018 | Custom Cars
This, says Alpina CEO Andreas Bovensiepen, is the world’s fastest production station wagon, the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo.4 January 2018 | Custom Cars
It'll go from coffee break to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit 288km/h flat out. Watch your mirrors, bahn-stormers...2 January 2018 | Latest launches
Brabus did it with the G-Wagen, now John Hennessey has done it with Ford’s seriously badass Raptor performance pick-up.21 December 2017 | Latest launches
The Bavaria-based tuner has turned its attention to the X5 M, just in time for it to face up to Lamborghini’s Urus.14 December 2017 | Latest launches
Boba Kettler's latest street-legal sleeper is quicker than a Bugatti Chiron, a Koenigsegg One:1 or a Kawasaki H2R,31 March 2017 | Motorsport
