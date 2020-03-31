Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI beefed up to 283kW by UK tuner Mountune52

Brentwood, England - Volkswagen may have unveiled the eighth-generation Golf GTI recently, but there’s still plenty of excitement to be extracted from the Mk7 performance hatch, according to UK tuner Mountune52.

The company has just created its most advanced power upgrade yet for the Golf 7 GTI, in the form of a ‘Stage 2+’ conversion that cranks outputs up to 283kW and 510Nm, which not only outdoes the standard model by 121kW but even puts the 228kW Golf R to shame.

The result out on the street is a 0-60mph (96km/h) sprint time of 5.2 seconds, according to the tuner.

While software plays a significant role in the new package, the Stage 2+ conversion also includes an upgraded IS38 turbocharger from the Golf R. Furthermore, customers get an mTune handset, which they can use to change their calibration in “a matter of minutes”. The company also offers an upgraded clutch to those with manual GTIs, while clients with DSG GTIs can opt for a TCU DSG calibration upgrade.

“This latest upgrade for the Golf GTI, showcases not only our performance expertise but also the continued broadening of the mountune52 product catalogue” explains Alec Pell-Johnson, Director of mountune and mountune52.