Wait, what? Brabus just built a 600kW Porsche 911 Turbo S

Bottrop, Germany - Brabus is renowned for taking Mercedes-AMG products to the extreme, but now the German tuner is giving the Porsche brand a taste of its sinister love. As you’d expect, Brabus got hold of the one model that needs its performance assistance the least, none other than the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which produces a wholesome 478kW and 800Nm in its standard guise.

The new Brabus-modified beast is available in both Coupe and Convertible formats, and customers can choose between two stages of tuning. The Brabus 720 Porsche 911 uses software upgrades to achieve outputs of 530kW and 900Nm. The Brabus 820 on the other hand takes things to the next level with a more comprehensive upgrade that includes two special Brabus high-performance turbochargers. In this state of tune it thumps out 603kW at 6900rpm and 950Nm from 4000rpm. According to Brabus, the 820 model will shunt from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, which is two tenths of a second quicker than the stock car, while the top speed is limited to 340km/h, but only to protect the tyres.

Brabus believes you should also opt for its high-performance exhaust system that’s produced from a heat resistant yet lightweight alloy called Inconel, which you’ll also find on Formula One cars. You’ll probably also want to throw in the Brabus height-adjustable sport springs, which allow the car to be lowered by up to 25mm at both axles. The Brabus Porsche 911 models roll on a set of forged Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ centre-lock wheels, measuring 21-inches at the front and 22-inches round back.

Of course, Brabus has formulated its own exterior design package too, which aims to reduce aerodynamic lift as well as beef up the looks. These bodywork components are made from carbon and are available in high-gloss or matt sealed finishes. There are plenty of sporting touches in the cabin too. These include carbon and aluminium elements as well as shield-shaped quilting and red piping on the black leather seats. You’ll also find red decorative stitching on the top centre of the steering wheel and leather trim surrounding the Sport Chrono clock.