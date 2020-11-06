Wait, what? Italian coachbuilder turns Ram into weird Rolls Royce rival

MONZA, ITALY - The new Aznom Palladium is one of the strangest cars that we’ve seen in a long time, and yet we are somewhat intrigued by it. While it looks like a pumped-up cross between a 1980s Lincoln and a modern Rolls Royce, with some swooping curves thrown in for added weirdness, it’s actually based around an American pick-up, namely the Ram 1500 double cab. But don’t let its utilitarian roots fool you, as the Italian coachbuilder has pulled out all the stops to transform those truck guts into the ultimate limousine. “Those looking for a vehicle capable of moving with elegance on any terrain have their wish granted,” says Aznom of its latest creation. “Designed and manufactured in Italy, Palladium wants to retrace the steps of famous Italian coachbuilders from the past when each vehicle was truly handmade with care and passion.” Exclusivity is ensured, with just 10 units set to be handcrafted by the coachbuilder.

Power comes from an American-sourced 5.7-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s tuned by Monza Garage to produce 522kW and 950Nm. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system with auto locking differential. Aznom quotes a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 210km/h.

Those figures are not bad for a vehicle that’s essentially six metres in length and just over 2m in width, with the car weighing 2.65 tonnes.

The Palladium’s cabin was created with chauffeur-driven owners in mind and features a large rear seat that the coachbuilder refers to as “not unlike a throne”, while hidden compartments offer “all sorts of amenities”.

“Valuable materials and finishing touches elevate every corner of the car to quality levels rarely seen before, underscoring the choices made together with the clients and thanks to the best suppliers and the most talented craftsmen Italy has to offer,” Aznom said.

Rear seat occupants also get to enjoy a Harman Kardon sound system and two Microsoft Surface X Pros. The car even comes with a “beautiful” handmade clock, which can be removed and used as a piece of home furniture.

Finally, the Palladium comes with a full luggage set, made using the same Foglizzo leather as the car’s seats and headlining, as well as an umbrella manufactured by Francesco Maglia.

“We have produced this vehicle choosing artisanal manufacturing techniques that are almost lost today, such as panel beating and hand-crafting the body of the car, together with other technological solutions,” said Aznom founder Marcello Meregalli.

“The engine builders, tanners, panel beaters, designers and engineers who have worked on this project are heirs to a tradition that has made Italian cars famous all around the world”.

IOL Motoring