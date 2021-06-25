We found the perfect bakkie (if your name is Max and you live on Fury Road)

SEALY, Texas - Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the infamous American hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has announced that it’s fired up the production line of one of the world’s most powerful pick-up trucks, the Hennessey MAMMOTH 1000 TRX which comes equipped with an upgraded 6.2-litre supercharged V8 that you’d normally find in a Hellcat coupé. Power? (Grins). 755kW! Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Based on the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pick-up truck, the high-performance-focused enhancements by Hennessey cut the Mammoth’s 0-96km/h (Americans love a good 0 to 60) sprint time to 3.2 seconds – which they claim to be the quickest in the world for a pick-up. For those of you who prefer torque, there’s tons of that too as Hennessey claims that the Mammoth punches out 1313Nm.

With bespoke modifications that include a high-flow 2.65L supercharger, new fuel injectors and a high-flow induction system alongside a custom performance-boosting ECU calibration, the 6.2-litre V8 truck can achieve an 11.4 second quarter mile at over 193km/h. Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX John Hennessey, company founder and CEO says: “The new MAMMOTH 1000 TRX is one of the most powerful pick-up trucks that Hennessey Performance has ever offered. The Ram TRX already boasts the highest horsepower of any vehicle manufacturer’s pick-up, so our performance, styling and off-road enhancements make this the most formidable new truck you can buy. We’ve already sold more than 100 trucks, with each answering one big question – why have a 1000 horsepower pick-up truck? Because we can!” Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Measuring 5.81 metres long, 2.09 metres wide and 1.97 metres tall, the imposing “hypertruck” will no doubt make an enormous statement on the road. It’s capable of carrying six adults in comfort, while carrying a one ton payload. It can also tow up to 3500kg.

Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Including buying a stock Ram TRX (which costs around R1 million in the USA when we checked today), owners opting for the MAMMOTH 1000 upgrade will typically pay an additional R2,2 million at today’s exchange rate for a custom build by Hennessey. Hennessey says, however, the majority of owners will buy a highly specified stock model, and add the MAMMOTH 1000 package and the Stage 2 off-road enhancements. The Stage 2 package adds custom bumpers, LED lights, a front levelling kit, 37-inch off road tyres and upgraded electronic fold-out steps. Hennessey is so sure about the durability of the truck that it comes with a 2-year/40 000km warranty. Unfortunately we can’t have them in South Africa as they’re all left-hand drive, but nothing stops you from turning a Ford Ranger Raptor or an Isuzu D-Max AT35 into something like this. If you do, get in touch with us so we can document your custom build.