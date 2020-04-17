World’s fastest SUV: Lister’s Stealth sounds beastly in teaser video
Blackburn, England - British sports car specialist Lister is still planning to unleash what it claims is the world’s fastest SUV, and the new teaser video, embedded below, allows us to hear its V8 engine in all its glory.
The SUV is based on the Jaguar F-Pace and Lister first revealed a concept version of it in late 2018, but the latest video shows the production version, while also revealing some new details.
For starters, we now know its name - Stealth - which is possibly a little ironic given the bright grille trim, and the sound of that engine...
On that note, Lister has also listed the official power output for the supercharged V8 Jaguar engine that will power the stealth. The heavily modified motor will produce 666bhp, which is 497kW in metric speak. The company also claims a top speed of 340km/h, and a zero to 60mph (96km/h) time of 3.5 seconds.
Now crank up that volume:
As previously reported, the Stealth will sport extensive carbon fibre modifications to keep weight to a minimum. Customers can also look forward to a “luxurious Nappa interior” that’s bespoke to each build.
The Stealth is currently available to order in the UK, with an estimated price tag of around £140 000 (R3.27m).
