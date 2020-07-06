Would you pay R70m for a brand new Aston Martin DB5 with Bond gadgets?

Newport Pagnell, England: We've been expecting it, Bond fans... and finally it’s here. A faithful replica of the Aston Martin DB5 made famous by Sean Connery in 1964’s Goldfinger is rolling off the production line, complete with an array of working gadgets.

Just 28 of the ‘Goldfinger Continuation’ models are being made and will set buyers back £3.3 million (R70m). Three quarters have already been sold by pre-order.

Those able to afford one will probably have their own estate grounds to drive it around – which is a good thing as the model, being identical to the 1960s original, doesn’t meet modern technical and safety standards and is not legal on public roads.

The ‘Job 1’, which does zero to 60mph (96km/h) in 7.1 seconds and can reach 238km/h, comes with the gadgets that made it such a hit with fans, developed by Oscar-winning special-effects guru Chris Corbould, who has worked on over a dozen Bond movies.

They include revolving number plates, bulletproof windscreen and smoke screen. However, the pop-out machine guns fire just light effects, the rear ‘oil slick’ spray ejects water and, while there’s a passenger seat ejector button, the seat itself is fixed.

Watch how it works:

The cars are powered by a 4-litre normally aspirated six-cylinder engine, which produces 216kW. The body panels are made from aluminium and the car also features an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure.

The DB5s, all in silver birch paint, will be hand-built at the Aston Martin factory in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, that produced 900 of the originals - which originally cost £4175 between 1963 and 1965.

Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, said: "To see the first customer car finished really is quite a moment. We are making, perhaps, some of the most desirable 'toys' ever built."

Aston Martin Chief Creative Office Marek Reichman added: “The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see, the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment."

Time needed to build each car: 4500 hours

Price in 1964: £4175

Price now: £3.3 million / R70 million

0-96km/h in: 7.1 seconds

Top speed: 238km/h

