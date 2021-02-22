You’re gonna make me cry: Justin Bieber gets emotional about new custom Rolls Royce

LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber says he got emotional when he saw his new custom Rolls Royce for the first time. The 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker had been looking forward to it for three years and when he finally saw the car in front of him, both him and West Coast Customs founder Ryan Friedlinghaus ended up in tears. Throughout tears, he muttered "what" and "oh my goodness", before the maker replied: "You're gonna make me cry." Justin Bieber’s New Rolls Royce custom-made by West coast Customs.🔥 pic.twitter.com/NMYBq2UmtT — ZONE23 (@zone23world) February 20, 2021 Explaining how the collaboration came about, Ryan added: "I get a phone call from Justin Bieber, he's like 'Ryan, I just texted you this video of this car that's amazing. We're always pushing that envelope of doing stuff that doesn't exist." The singer enjoys splurging on exotic machinery, with his collection reportedly including cars like the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and Lamborghini Aventador, but this is probably the most unique car he has ever owned, even more so than his Audi R8 with a leopard skin wrap.

The West Coast Customs Wraith coupe that you see here was inspired by the Rolls Royce EX103 Vision Next 100 Concept car, which Supercar Blondie described as the Rolls Royce from 2035 when she filmed it in 2019.

“Four years ago, Rolls Royce unveiled the 103EX Vision 100. Upon seeing the concept car we wondered why such an awe inspiring car cannot exist today,” West Coast Customs said about its latest creation.

“After years of R&D, we created our own version of the 103EX. A futuristic, awe inspiring, daily drivable Rolls Royce unlike any other.”

Of course creating a “daily driver” with concealed wheels would have been no easy task, and Bieber will have to be extra careful around potholes and speed bumps.

While West Coast Customs replaced nearly every body panel to make the car look like the 103EX Concept, there is no mention of any engine modifications. For the record, the Rolls Royce Wraith is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that produces 465kW and 800Nm - so it’s not exactly crying out for mods.

IOL & Bang Showbiz