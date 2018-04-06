Max Verstappen's Red Bull broke down during first free practice.

Bahrain - Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo topped the timesheets in first free practice for this Sunday's Bahrain Formula One night race. The Australian was three-tenths ahead of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, with reigning champion Lewis Hamilton down in fith, 0.8sec off the pace.

Third and fourth quickest were Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and his team-mate Sebastian Vettel, winner of the opening Australian round on March 25.

Ricciardo's Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen was unable to set a timed lap after his car lost power and stopped on the track within the first five minutes.

The Ferrari-powered Haas cars of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were respectively sixth and ninth in FP1, continuing the encouraging pace they showed in Melbourne before they retired from the race due to loose wheels.

FP1 timesheet:

1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:31.060

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:31.364 (gap 0.304)

3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:31.458 (0.398)

4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:31.470 (0.41)

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.272 (1.212)

6 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:32.516 (1.456)

7 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:32.779 (1.719)

8 Carlos Sainz Renault 1:32.885 (1.825)

9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:32.971 (1.911)

10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:33.104 (2.044)

11 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:33.223 (2.163)

12 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:33.278 (2.218)

13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:33.364 (2.304)

14 Lance Stroll Williams 1:33.379 (2.319)

15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:33.467 (2.407)

16 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:33.497 (2.437)

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:33.508 (2.448)

18 Sergio Perez Force India 1:33.662 (2.602)

19 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:33.794 (2.734)

20 Max Verstappen Red Bull No time set