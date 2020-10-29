Alfa Romeo extends Sauber F1 naming rights deal into 2021

By: Alan Baldwin

Alfa Romeo will continue a naming rights deal with Swiss-based Sauber for the 2021 Formula One season, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Fiat Chrysler-owned brand has been a partner of Sauber since 2018, with the team renamed as Alfa Romeo in 2019.

"The extension of our relationship with Alfa Romeo is a true statement of intent from both parties," said team boss Frederic Vasseur in a statement ahead of the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

"Both parties always intended for this relationship to bear fruit in the long term: we have laid some solid foundations in the last three seasons and we aim to reap the rewards of this work in 2021 and beyond."