ABU DHABI - When Formula One returns in 2020, there will be a record 22 races on the schedule - and renewed concerns about the demands being placed on those who keep the travelling circus on the road.
The schedule has lost Germany but is expanding with the addition of Vietnam and the return after a long absence of Dutch circuit Zandvoort.
Ultimately, commercial rights holders Liberty Media want to structure the calendar so they can accommodate a maximum of 25 races.
"I know they want to make money, but they also have to think about the mechanics who rock up to the track," Red Bull’s Max Verstappen said earlier this year when asked about the expansion.
"They can file for a divorce straight away if there's going to be more," the 22-year-old said of the mechanics.