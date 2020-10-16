Don’t expect a Ferrari comeback any time soon, Leclerc warns

MARANELLO, ITALY - Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc doesn't expect successful results with his team any time soon, he told the newspaper Die Welt on Friday.

"Ferrari won't make a fast comeback," he said.

However, the Monegasque has already put up with it during a disastrous 2020 season for the Scuderia team, and he has agreed that his task is to help "keep this difficult phase as short as possible."

Recently Ferrari president John Elkann said that Ferrari wouldn't be competitive before 2022 when the new F1 regulations come into play.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the introduction of the 2021 technical regulations were delayed by a year. That means teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021.