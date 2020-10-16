Don’t expect a Ferrari comeback any time soon, Leclerc warns
MARANELLO, ITALY - Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc doesn't expect successful results with his team any time soon, he told the newspaper Die Welt on Friday.
"Ferrari won't make a fast comeback," he said.
However, the Monegasque has already put up with it during a disastrous 2020 season for the Scuderia team, and he has agreed that his task is to help "keep this difficult phase as short as possible."
Recently Ferrari president John Elkann said that Ferrari wouldn't be competitive before 2022 when the new F1 regulations come into play.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the introduction of the 2021 technical regulations were delayed by a year. That means teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021.
"When it comes to performance, it will be difficult to do miracles with this car in 2021," Leclerc said.
In the current season both Leclerc and team-mate Sebastian Vettel are far from the past glory of the traditional Italian team.
In the drivers championship the Leclerc is currently eighth while the German driver is only 13th. In the constructors championship Ferrari is sixth out of 10 teams.
DPA