End of an era for F1’s family-owned team as Williams gets new owner

By Alan Baldwin LONDON - Former Formula One champion Williams has been sold to US-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, the team announced on Friday with a statement that marked the end of an era for the family-owned team. The team will continue to race under the Williams brand and remain at its Grove headquarters in England, the statement added. It said the deal for Williams Racing was supported unanimously by the board, including 78-year-old founder Frank Williams, and would secure the long-term success of the struggling team. "This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family owned team, but we know it is in good hands," said deputy principal Claire Williams, Frank's daughter.

"The sale ensures the team's survival but most importantly will provide a path to success."

There were no financial details given or word about who would run the team.

Williams is the third most successful constructor in the sport's history, with 114 wins and 16 titles, but have not won a race since 2012.

It finished last overall in 2019 and is currently last this year after six races. The team's finances have suffered as a result of poor track performance and this year's Covid-19 pandemic.

Williams announced in May that it was considering selling the team as part of a strategic review.

"We look forward to working with the Williams team in carrying out a detailed review of the business to determine in which areas new investment should be directed," said Dorilton chairman Matthew Savage.

"We also recognise the world class facilities at Grove and confirm that there are no plans to relocate."

Reuters