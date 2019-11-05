AUSTIN, TEXAS - Even in victory Valtteri Bottas had to play second fiddle to Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton on Sunday as the Briton stole the US Grand Prix spotlight by clinching a sixth Formula One drivers’ championship.
From the cheers to the post-race celebrations Hamilton was once again the man of the moment and overshadowed a superb win by the Finn, who might have been among the very few at a packed Circuit of the Americas delighted at having denied the hugely popular Briton a win to crown his championship.
“Lewis I am sure really wanted to win this race to win the title,” Bottas told reporters. “Winning the race I got to stop that, so that feels good.
“I just look forward to next year, it is a new opportunity.”
Talking like a driver weary of playing Ringo to Hamilton’s Paul McCartney, Bottas said he was already looking forward to next season despite the fact there are still two races left on the current calendar.