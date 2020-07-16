F1 and Zoom team up to give fans a 'virtual Paddock Club'

San Jose, California - Formula One fans will be able to get a better taste of the race day experience thanks to a virtual alternative to the 'Paddock Club', which will be offered during the Covid-19 pandemic. This forms part of a digital partnership with US based Zoom Video Communications.

The real-world Paddock Club will offer guests a vantage point over the team garages, with a view of the start and finish line and into the pit lane. Also included is access to the backstage area with exclusive driver interviews and tours of the pit lane.

Yet with Formula One announcing a calendar of eight races in Europe without spectators due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, there was a virtual hospitality offering during the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend.

"We understood the opportunity Zoom presented to us, which was about delivering a live sporting experience for guests despite the fact much of sport is currently behind closed doors," Formula One's Director of Commercial Partnerships Ben Pincus said in a statement.

Additional fan experiences are likely to be created at future races, in-line with the regulations of the sport's governing body the FIA.