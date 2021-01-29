F1 announces changes - races to start on the hour again, practice shortened

LONDON - Formula One grands prix will start on the hour again this season, rather than 10 minutes past, after scrapping a previous timetable intended to give broadcasters more time to build excitement.

The decision, announced on Friday by the governing FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula One, reverses a change introduced in 2018.

Formula One said the move would help teams with time pressures on race day and simplify the schedule. The majority of European races will start at 1500 local.

Friday's two free practice sessions will now each be one hour long, the same as the one on Saturday, instead of 90 minutes.

"That one-hour reduction in practice time will force the teams to cram in more on-track action to get their cars in the set-up sweet spot for qualifying and the race," the official Formula One website said.