MEXICO CITY - Formula One has given up on plans to have three reverse-grid qualifying races next season, the sport's managing director Ross Brawn said on Saturday.
The experiment would have seen regular Saturday qualifying replaced with a short race, with drivers lining up in reverse championship order with the overall points leader last. The results would then set the grid for Sunday's race.
Brawn told the official Formula One website ahead of Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix that two of the 10 teams had voted against.
He did not identify the teams.
"The current governance system means we need unanimity to carry any decisions through to next year," said the Briton, a former Ferrari technical director and ex-principal of the title-winning Brawn GP team that is now Mercedes.