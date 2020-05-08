F1 'not handing out candy' as it negotiates with circuits

London - Silverstone and Formula One’s owner Liberty Media are in talks that will determine whether this year’s British Grand Prix goes ahead, with Hockenheim in Germany lined up as a possible replacement.

The intention remains to hold two races at Silverstone, on July 19 and possibly August 2, but negotiations are dragging on over the financial details.

Formula One chief executive Chase Carey revealed on Thursday that conversations are also being held with promoters that are "currently not on the 2020 calendar" and that the Hockenheim track is at the front of that list. F1 is also reportedly willing to compensate Silverstone for loss of revenue brought about by a fan-free race. But it is understood that circuit bosses are demanding a bigger slice of the pie since Liberty freed up £1.1 billion (R25.3 million) of liquidity last month.

We're not "handing out candy"

While Carey is willing to see how he might "fairly support" partners, such as struggling circuits and teams, he said he was not in the business of "handing out candy".