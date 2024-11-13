F1 race director Niels Wittich departs with immediate effect in surprise move

In a surprise move, Formula One race director Niels Wittich has quit his role with immediate effect, the FIA confirmed on Tuesday. It is rare for a race director to leave during the season, however the FIA did not elaborate on the reasoning behind Wittich’s departure.

"The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities," the governing body said in a statement. Wittich will be replaced by Rui Marquez at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on November 23, AFP reported. Marquez has served as race director for F2 and F3. Wittich has served as F1 race director since 2022, when he replaced Michael Masi after the highly contentious season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, where Max Verstappen won the championship on the last lap by overtaking Lewis Hamilton after a controversial safety car restart.