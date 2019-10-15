SUZUKA, JAPAN - Formula One teams will seek to overcome their divisions at a meeting in Paris on Wednesday that represents a last chance to find agreement on a 2021 rules overhaul before an end-October deadline.
The package of financial, technical and sporting changes aimed at levelling the playing field, improving racing and cutting costs has to be formalised by October 31.
There remain plenty of obstacles, especially with regard to the technical regulations, for the 10 teams and other stakeholders to resolve.
"I think there are still a lot of open points and discussions are still ongoing," said Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto, whose team are the sport's oldest and most successful.
"How will be the conclusion of all these discussions, it is very difficult to say at the moment," added the Italian, speaking to reporters at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.