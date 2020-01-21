F1's commercial director Sean Bratches steps down









File picture: EPA/SRDJAN SUKI. LONDON - Sean Bratches, one of Formula One's top bosses as managing director of commercial operations, is to step down at the end of January after three years in the position, the sport announced on Monday. Liberty Media-owned Formula One added in a statement that Bratches would continue to have an advisory role from the United States. Bratches was appointed when Liberty took control of the sport in January 2017 and reported to chairman and chief executive Chase Carey, who will now take over the majority of his direct reports. Ross Brawn remains as managing director for sporting matters. Bratches' departure had been widely signalled, with the American known to be keen to return to the United States to be closer to his family.

"Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula One and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business," Carey said in a statement.

Speaking about his departure, Sean Bratches said: “The past three years at Formula One have been an incredible journey, one which I have enjoyed thoroughly. I want to personally thank the team at F1 for their extraordinary efforts and dedication, they are the best of the best and I am confident they will continue to serve fans and deliver on the strategy we have set in the years ahead.

"I am proud that I leave Formula One in a better position than when I joined in 2017 and I know that the foundation we have put in place as a team will continue to serve our fans around the world and reach new audiences.”

Reuters