Fernando Alonso open to F1 return from 2021

Berlin - Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has admitted that a return to the sport could be an option for him from 2021. "My next challenge will be at the top level of motorsport, be that Formula 1, endurance racing or IndyCar," Spanish media quoted him telling university students on Monday. Spaniard Alonso, 38, left F1 in 2018 after growing frustrated at racing for McLaren in an uncompetitive car. But he has retained close links to F1 and his former team Renault - where he won his world titles in 2005 and 2006 - will have a vacant seat from 2021 as Daniel Ricciardo has signed with the now improving McLaren. Alonso's agent Flavio Briatore told Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport that "Fernando is motivated.

"A year out of Formula 1 has done him good. He has detoxed himself and I see him more serene and ready to return."

Alonso took part in the Dakar Rally, various endurance races and the Indy 500 in his absence from F1.

The drivers' market briefly kicked into action when Ferrari announced Sebastian Vettel would leave after this season but the Italian team promptly signed Carlos Sainz from McLaren, who in turn moved for Renault.

That leaves the French outfit as the most realistic berth for Alonso, should he wish to return, but the team is considering its position in F1, not least due to the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

DPA