Fernando Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report

Spielberg (dpa) - Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The Spaniard who left Formula One at the end of 2018 after a final season with McLaren, won his championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006. According to the British publication Alonso has signed a contract with the French team, and this will be officially announced "soon". Renault was not immediately available for comment. Alonso has made no secret of his desire to return to the F1 grid, with the French manufacturer having a vacancy after Daniel Ricciardo announced that he was moving to McLaren next year. Esteban Ocon will be Alonso's team mate at Renault. "I don't know if he is going to join or not with us but definitely if he could come back here I’d be very happy," Ocon said last week.

One of the best F1 drivers of his generation

Alonso is widely recognised as one of the best drivers of his generation. He last raced in F1 for McLaren in 2018 before pursuing other driving goals, including the Indy 500, the 24 hours of Le Mans and the Dakar Rally.

Renault was reportedly rethinking its position in F1, but the signature of Alonso would suggest that the team's commitment has been renewed.

The F1 season continues behind closed doors with a second race in Spielberg, Austria, this weekend.

Alonso's return further narrows the options available to Sebastian Vettel when he leaves Ferrari at the end of the season.

Germany's four-time world champion has said his future remains open and has not ruled out retirement if a suitable seat is not available.

Reuters & dpa